Woman accused of sexually assaulting nursing home patient

Prosecutors say a 30-year-old Shawano woman had sexual contact with a resident at the nursing home where she worked.

Shawano police were called last Friday to Birch Hill Care Center, where a resident in her 70s told staff she was assaulted.

The resident says Samantha Cornell, who went by the name "Kai" at the facility, would kiss her on the cheek and rub her buttocks and genital areas.

The woman says she told Cornell to stop but the contact happened a few times.

Cornell is charged with second-degree sexual assault. She's due back in court next Tuesday.