Woman accused of hiding mother's death is ordered to trial

A Marinette woman is bound over for trial in a case involving the death of her mother.

Paula Bergold, 60, appeared in Marinette County court Wednesday afternoon. Bergold is charged with Hiding a Corpse, Failing to Report a Death, and Obstructing an Officer.

The judge set her arraignment for January 6.

As we first reported this past September, Bergold told authorities her 98-year-old mother, Ruby Bergold, died of natural causes earlier this year.

According to the criminal complaint, she said she hid the body because she was worried about what would happen to her mother's money which she was living off of.