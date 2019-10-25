Woman accused of dealing meth out of Fond du Lac apartment complex

Fond du Lac Police arrested a 28-year-old woman after a drug bust at an apartment complex in the city.

On Oct. 24, police and the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit served three search warrants at Maplewood Commons Apartment Complex, 912 Martin Ave.

Investigators found meth, marijuana, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs within 1,000 feet of certain places.

The apartment complex is close to Theisen Middle School.

Additional arrests are anticipated, police say.

"The Fond du Lac Police Department will continue to aggressively investigate and arrest those individuals who choose to deal illegal drugs in our community," says Police Chief Bill Lamb. "We will not tolerate those who disrupt the peace and safety of our neighborhoods through illegal drug activity. All of our residents in the City have the right to feel secure in their homes and neighborhoods without the scourge of those involved in criminal activity."

No names were released.