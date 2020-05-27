Woman, 82, killed in Shawano County crash

An 82-year-old woman has died after a head-on crash in western Shawano County.

On May 26, at about 6 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff's Office was called to a two-vehicle crash on County Trunk Q east of Cardinal Lane in the Town of Wittenberg.

The Sheriff's Office says a 48-year-old man from the Wittenberg area was driving east on County Trunk Q and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The man's car hit a westbound vehicle head on.

The westbound vehicle was driven by an 83-year-old woman from the Weston area. She was taken to a Wausau hospital where she is in stable condition.

Her passenger, an 82-year-old Schofield area woman, was airlifted to a Wausau hospital where she later died.

The 48-year-old Wittenberg man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

"Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor," reads a statement from the sheriff's office.

No names were released.

The crash is under investigation.