Wolf River Cam offers views of sturgeon as they get ready to spawn

It's almost time for sturgeon spawning. The tradition typically draws big crowds to the Wolf River each spring.

This year, there are restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak. But there is a way to watch the prehistoric love fest from your computer or smartphone.

Wolf River Cam has set up cameras in Shiocton, New London and Bamboo Bend.

CLICK HERE to watch live feeds.

Wolf River Cam says the sturgeon are present, but they're not yet spawning. The water needs to warm up a bit for the magic to happen.

Shiocton Police say Bamboo Bend is closed to the public until further notice in effort to prevent spread of COVID-19.

