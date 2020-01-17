Wissinkisahero T-shirts raise over $10,000 for LEO charities

A T-shirt campaign honoring an Oshkosh West High School resource officer who stopped a knife-wielding student last month raised more than $10,000 for law enforcement charities.

Oshkosh West junior John Weigand sold #WissinkIsAHero T-shirts for $15 each. He made them at Panske Enterprises screen printing shop, even though Weigand had no previous experience with screen printing.

Friday, Weigand and his family and shop owner Dave Panske presented checks to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers Association Memorial Campground in Waupaca and Team BlueLine, a non-profit for families of officers killed in the line of duty.

Officer Wissink made an appearance before the check presentation, which was attended by officials from the Oshkosh Area School District and Oshkosh West High School and a member of the Oshkosh Police Department.

Officer Wissink issued a statement through the school district:

I am so grateful for the outpouring of support from the Oshkosh community, and the incredible success of this fundraiser is truly humbling. John's leadership, along with Mr. Panske's generosity, allowed our community to come together and support one another during a time of need. These individuals are my heroes. John is a remarkable young man, and his ingenuity and caring nature show that good, hardworking people can accomplish anything. Mr. Panske's willingness to give back in a big way shows how important caring individuals and small businesses are to local communities. And all those who participated in the fundraiser shows just how amazing the Oshkosh community is. I also want to express my appreciation for the opportunity to designate the charities that will benefit from this fundraiser. Team Blue Line and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers Association Memorial Campground positively impact the lives of law enforcement families and it is an honor to support them. Lastly, on behalf of my family and I, we would like to express our appreciation for the support of so many. Thank you to the entire Oshkosh community and beyond for the cards, gifts, well wishes, and prayers. Thank you for the support you have given to the Oshkosh Police Department, Oshkosh West High School, and the Oshkosh Area School District. And most importantly, thank you to all Oshkosh West students and their families, as well as the Oshkosh West staff, for the unbelievable amount of support we have received. We are so grateful and proud to be a part of the Wildcat family.

Wissink has stayed mostly out of the public eye since being released from the hospital. He led the Oshkosh West Wildcats onto the basketball court at a game last month where many people in the stands wore the blue #WissinkIsAHero T-shirts.

