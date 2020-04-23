Wisconsin's warned about the outdoor fire danger

Earlier this week, Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency to respond to elevated wildfire conditions.

It's a common practice this time of year as it allows for the Wisconsin National Guard to provide additional manpower and equipment to fight wildfires if needed.

It's also a good reminder that, while it might not look or feel like fire season, the risk across the state is high.

Thursday, the DNR listed Northeast Wisconsin's fire danger as moderate except in Waupaca County, where the danger is high.

Conditions won't stay cool and damp. The time is ripe in Wisconsin for wildfires.

"Spring is our high fire danger time of the year. Basically, with all of the vegetation that was brown from the winter and the new vegetation starting to grow, the fire danger in the state is actually pretty high," Rich Lietz with the DNR Division of Forestry said.

That means anything from a lit cigarette tossed from a car window or an ember from a campfire that blows away can cause a brush fire.

"Firefighters throughout the State of Wisconsin are having trouble with big acreage of fires started by people using careless use of smoking materials or other means. In the rural area, we've seen fires that have been attributed to someone having a controlled burn which becomes out of control," Fond du Lac Chief Peter O'Leary said.

In a controlled setting, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue demonstrated just how quickly these fires can spread.

After lighting some dry brush on fire, it took a very short time for the fire to double in size. It continued to burn very fast until the firefighters put it out.

"When they're fueled by dry fuel plus they have wind, they go fast, really fast, and faster than people can think because at one point they could be smoldering and then they get a gust of wind and it picks it up, and before you can react to it it's already doubled, tripled itself and it won't stop," O'Leary said.

The DNR has suspended burn permits because of the fire danger.

Many communities have placed restrictions on burning for the same reason.

And with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Chief O'Leary is asking people to be smart and not put themselves and others in danger.

"Asking people not to burn becuase of the whole social distancing thing. You're putting firefighters at risk. Firefighters have to get closer to one another to put these fires out."