Wisconsin's positive coronavirus tests down to 4%

The state Department of Health Services reports only 4.1% of COVID-19 tests came back positive in the latest 24-hour period. That's the lowest percentage since last Monday's record of 2.9%, and only the fifth time in the last 2 months the percentage was below 5%.

Between Sunday and Monday afternoons, the state confirmed 307 new cases of the coronavirus for a total 15,584 cases.

There were 4 more deaths for a total of 514. One of those deaths was in Fond du Lac County. The other three were in Racine County.

No deaths were reported in Milwaukee County. It did account for 167 -- or about 55% -- of the state's newest cases, which may be indicative of the amount of testing going on there.

The state received 7,480 new test results since Sunday afternoon, the third-most tests reported in a single day.

The state reported more than 7,000 test results each day of this holiday weekend, and each day would have set a new record if it weren't for the 9,410 and 9,976 results reported Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Wisconsin has completed 51,774 tests in one week -- the most in any one-week period, by far. The public and private labs partnering with the state are now capable of processing 99,000 tests a week.

The state also reports 2,339 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized during their treatment. That's 24 more than Sunday.

About as many have been released from hospitals, because the number of patients currently hospitalized remains unchanged from last week. Of the 399 hospitalized patients, 126 are in intensive care.

Fifty-nine percent of the state's patients are considered recovered. Thirty-eight percent of the cases are still active, meaning they haven't been released from isolation or 30 days haven't passed since their diagnosis or the onset of symptoms.

Twenty-nine percent of the state's 11,501 hospital beds are available. The state's hospitals also have almost 970 mechanical ventilators available.

Thirty-three counties in Wisconsin and two in Michigan's Upper Peninsula reported additional cases since Sunday's report.

Kenosha County joined Milwaukee, Brown and Racine counties having more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Since last week, the coronavirus has been confirmed in all 72 Wisconsin counties.

County case numbers

Counties with new coronavirus cases are indicated in bold

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 12 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,249 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 70 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 53 cases (+4)

Clark - 28 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 38 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases (+1)

Dane - 604 cases (+8) (26 deaths)

Dodge - 161 cases (+9) (1 death)

Door - 37 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 18 cases (+1)

Dunn - 23 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 98 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 174 cases (+9) (5 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 12 cases (+1)

Grant - 87 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Green - 53 cases (+1)

Green Lake - 15 cases (+1)

Iowa - 12 cases (+1)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 84 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,001 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Kewaunee - 33 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 48 cases (+1)

Lafayette - 22 cases (+2)

Langlade - 1 case

Lincoln - 4 cases

Manitowoc - 29 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 41 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 32 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 6,185 cases (+167) (276 deaths)

Monroe - 16 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 34 cases

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 193 cases (+9) (7 deaths)

Ozaukee - 138 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 42 cases

Polk - 16 cases (1 death)

Portage - 10 cases

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,394 cases (+7) (25 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 569 cases (+24) (16 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 7 cases

Shawano - 38 cases

Sheboygan - 82 cases (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 68 cases (+1)

Taylor - 1 case

Trempealeau - 20 cases (+2)

Vernon - 16 cases

Vilas - 6 cases

Walworth - 351 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 206 cases (+13) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 567 cases (+6) (25 deaths)

Waupaca - 23 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 8 cases

Winnebago - 182 cases (+10) (1 death)

Wood - 9 cases (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 54 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

