Wisconsin’s Sen. Johnson is Trump witness, backer and maybe juror

Sen. Ron Johnson is taking on the unusual and high-profile role of being one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters at the same time the Wisconsin Republican has emerged as a witness to key meetings and conversations at the heart of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Johnson could also serve as a juror who will decide the president’s fate.

Despite his personal involvement and concerns he raised about Trump’s actions, the former plastics manufacturer has said he won’t recuse himself if there’s a Senate trial should the House impeach Trump.

Johnson has questioned the integrity of witnesses and suggested impeachment is part of an effort to sabotage Trump.

University of Missouri law school professor Frank Bowman questions Johnson’s behavior but says he knows of no requirement that he recuse himself.

