Wisconsin's Kaul joins multistate Facebook investigation

Wisconsin's Josh Kaul has joined a multistate coalition of attorneys general investigating Facebook over antitrust issues.

The group includes attorneys general from Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, and the territory of Guam.

The probe was announced last month. Kaul said Tuesday that he was joining it.

Critics fear that Facebook can squash competitors either by buying them or mimicking their services, reducing options for consumers looking for comparable services that do less tracking for targeted advertising.

