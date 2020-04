Wisconsin's COVID-19 death toll reaches 300; 6,289 confirmed cases

COVID-19 has now claimed 300 lives in Wisconsin.

Nineteen people have died since the state's last report. That's the most deaths reported in a 24-hour period since April 4. Death numbers were in the single digits four of the past 7 days.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a total 6,289 confirmed cases since February 5.

There were 208 more positive tests since Monday afternoon, or 8.6% of the 2,432 test results that came in. That's up slightly from Monday's percentage of 7.6%.

Hospitalizations during treatment: 1,456

Patients currently hospitalized: 351

Receiving mechanical ventilation: 329

In intensive care: 123

Recovered: 2,882 (47%)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services considers a patient recovered if 30 days have passed since they first showed symptoms or were diagnosed, or health care workers documented that the patient's symptoms have resolved or they're out of isolation.

Cases county-by-county

Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface text

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 6 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 920 cases (3 deaths)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 10 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases

Clark - 21 cases (3 deaths)

Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 3 cases

Dane - 417 cases (22 deaths)

Dodge - 32 cases (1 death)

Door - 12 cases (1 death)

Douglas - 9 cases

Dunn - 9 cases

Eau Claire - 27 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 69 cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 32 cases (5 deaths)

Green - 11 cases

Green Lake - 2 cases

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 42 cases

Juneau - 13 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 348 cases (2 deaths)

Kewaunee - 11 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 27 cases

Lafayette - 4 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 0 cases

Manitowoc - 11 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 7 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 2,722 cases (174 deaths)

Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 8 cases

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 50 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 86 cases (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 9 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 4 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 308 cases (12 deaths)

Richland - 11 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 178 cases (6 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 44 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 3 cases

Shawano - 8 cases

Sheboygan - 46 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 13 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 2 cases

Vernon - 1 case

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 139 cases (8 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 96 cases (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 321 cases (16 deaths)

Waupaca - 7 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 48 cases (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 0 cases

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 5 cases

Marquette - 42 cases (7 deaths)

Menominee - 3 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases

Twenty-four of Wisconsin's 72 counties saw an increase in the number of patients or deaths since Monday afternoon's report.

Brown County Public Health reported a third death from COVID-19. No details about the patient are available. Public Health says that information will only include the patient's gender, age and ZIP Code of residence (see related story).

Brown County had 64 new positive tests since Monday, the most new cases of any county. Milwaukee County, for comparison, confirmed about 50 more cases.

Brown County's infection rate of 345 cases per 100,000 residents is higher than Milwaukee County's 285 cases per 100,000 residents. The state's average is 108 cases per 100,000.

More symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-iclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Changes in Safer-at-Home restrictions

A new executive order from Gov. Tony Evers takes effect at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 29, loosening restrictions on more non-essential businesses. Cited as examples were dog groomers, upholsterers, small-engine repair shops and recreational eqiupment rentals. They'll be allowed to offer curbside drop-off of products or animals as long as they can take payments without any contact with customers, have one employee handling the operations, and practice proper disinfecting.

The governor also directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen 34 state parks on May 1. An annual park sticker or trail pass is required before entry, and state parks and forests will close daily at 7 p.m., four hours earlier than normal, and close on Wednesdays for upkeep (see related story.