Governor Tony Evers is urging Wisconsinites to stay home as much as possible in order to protect the health and safety of the state's healthcare workers.

On Saturday, Evers's office released the reminder, saying everyone should do the following in order to prevent illness and avoid exposure to the coronavirus:

-Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

-Covering coughs and sneezes

-Avoid touching your face

-Stay home

You can watch his full video below.