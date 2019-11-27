Wisconsin woman, 104, bags first buck on opening day

A 104-year-old Wisconsin woman bagged her first-ever buck during opening day of the 2019 gun-deer hunt.

Florence Teeters, known for her love of adventure, decided to get her first license this year and go hunting on her land in Price County.

Florence and her son, Bill, set up shop in their blind. About two hours in, they spotted the prize.

"I tapped her on her knee, and I pointed," Bill Teeters told the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. "She was so excited and saying, 'I got a buck! I got a buck!'"

The DNR says their records show Florence is the oldest person to purchase a gun-deer license and harvest a deer.

"This speaks to the adage that you should never underestimate the power of our senior citizens. After raising a family of hunters, this young lady chose this opportunity to partake in Wisconsin's long-established tradition of deer hunting. We join the rest of Wisconsinites in celebrating her outstanding accomplishment," said DNR Secretary-designee Preston D. Cole. "On behalf of the DNR, we thank Mrs. Teeters for her participation in this year's annual gun deer hunt and for helping keep Wisconsin's hunting heritage alive. This proves that Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season is for every generation."

Florence is a mother of five, and she also loves ziplining and going to Mardi Gras.