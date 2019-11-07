Wisconsin wetlands credits bill heads to governor's desk

The state Assembly has sent to Gov. Tony Evers a bill that would require developers to purchase wetland mitigation credits within the watershed they're changing.

The Department of Natural Resources requires creation or preservation of other wetlands as a condition of an individual permit allowing dredging or filling wetlands. Builders can satisfy those conditions by purchasing credits from a mitigation bank located anywhere in Wisconsin. Banks are a stash of credits generated by other developers who created or preserved wetlands.

The bill passed Thursday would require builders buy credits from banks in impacted watersheds. The DNR could allow purchases from other watersheds to better serve conservation goals, however.

Evers would have to sign the bill for it to become law.

