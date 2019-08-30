Local volunteers and workers heading to Florida for Dorian

Local utilities workers and Red Cross volunteers are dispatching to Florida to help with the response to Hurricane Dorian.

The massive storm is expected to make landfall over the Labor Day weekend.

Members of the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin (MEUW) are forming mutual aid crews as the request of the Florida Municipal Electric Association. The mutual aid team includes crews from Kaukauna and Oconto Falls.

MEUW says the first Wisconsin crew will include 27 workers. They'll leave Sunday morning. They'll be in Florida for about 10 days.

MEUW also responded to Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The Wisconsin Red Cross has deployed 16 volunteers to Florida. They're helping with preparing and response needs.