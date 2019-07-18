Wisconsin unemployment ticks up to 2.9% in June

Wisconsin's unemployment rate is up slightly after two months at a record low.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate for June was 2.9%, up slightly from the 2.8% in April and May. Those two months had matched the record low of 2.8% reached in April 2018.

The state's rate remains below the national average of 3.7%.

Wisconsin lost 2,300 private sector jobs between May and June. The state was still up 11,200 private sector jobs over the same point last year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)