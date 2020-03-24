Wisconsin unemployment claims skyrocket

The number of people filing for unemployment in Wisconsin continues to skyrocket.

The Department of Workforce Development reports that on Monday, 21,250 people filed claims. That is the largest single day total since the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent orders to close schools and businesses to slow the pandemic's spread.

Gov. Tony Evers is ordering even more businesses to close starting on Wednesday.

Last year on the same day, there were 1,412 claims. The total this year for Monday was 15 times higher.

On Sunday, there were 10,872 claims compared with 963 a year ago.

Evers wants the Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits. That could be applied retroactively, if the Legislature would agree. Lawmakers have not said if or when they would take up such a proposal.

Between March 17 and Monday there were more than 95,000 claims made compared with 4,700 a year before.

