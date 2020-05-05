Wisconsin to receive donation of 100,000 surgical grade masks

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), says the state of Wisconsin will receive 100,000 surgical grade masks from Taiwan.

MGN

Gallagher's office announced the donation Tuesday, saying it came after he had multiple conversations with Taiwanese officials about working together to fight the pandemic.

According to Gallagher's office, Taiwan has set a global standard for a response to the coronavirus, and has offered support to a number of areas in the United States.

I am proud to announce that @MOFA_Taiwan will be delivering 100,000 surgical grade masks to Wisconsin. Our state is a place where common sense is a common virtue, and we understand both our friends and foes. It is clear that we have few better friends than Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/dsYyOsf3KH — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) May 5, 2020

Those other areas include New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois.

It is unknown where the masks will be headed after the state receives them, as Governor Evers will have to discretion to decide where the masks will be distributed.

This donation comes after Wisconsin's sister state, the Heilongjiang Province in China, announced the donation of 10,000 masks and 1,000 medical outfits this past weekend.

Gallagher said he is tremendously grateful for the hard work of Ambassador Stanly Kao, Vincent Chao and the entire team at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Affairs Office, along with President Tsai for helping to secure the donation.

"Wisconsin is a place where common sense is a common virtue, and Wisconsinites understand well both their friends and their foes. It is clear that Wisconsin and the United States have few better friends than Taiwan, and I look forward to deepening American engagement with our fellow democracy in the years to come," said Gallagher.