Wisconsin to receive 3 million federal dollars to fight opioid crisis

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving Wisconsin more than $3 million to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

The money will help fund community health centers, rural organizations, and schools helping people in Wisconsin fight substance abuse.

Officials say the number of patients being helped at HHS-funded treatment centers increased more than 140 percent between 2016 and 2018.

More than $200 million will be distributed among the 50 states to deal with opioid addiction.