Wisconsin to allow teens to waive road test for driver's license

New drivers in Wisconsin will be able to skip the road test before getting a license. It's due to a backlog at the DMV stemming from enhanced public safety procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pilot program starts on May 11, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. It is expected to last through the end of 2020.

Families will have the option to waive road tests for drivers ages 16 and 17. The new drivers will have had to complete all other driver training education courses.

"Historically, 98% of 16-17-year olds pass their road test on their first or second attempt," says the DOT.

The DMV currently has a backlog of 16,000 road test requests. The agency believes 10,000 of those people will be eligible for the waiver.

“Safe driving is a result of practice and instruction. When young people learning to drive have completed all necessary requirements and demonstrated to their instructors and to their parents or guardians that they are ready for a probationary driver license. This program, which has been safe and effective in other states for years, will allow them to move forward,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “The DMV will offer road tests, but this pilot program will allow another path forward for those who qualify.”

Here are the requirements for a waiver:

--You are a U.S. Citizen​

--Your Regular Instruction Permit is unexpired or has been expired for less than one year​

--Customer must have held the Regular Instruction Permit for 6 months violation free

--Customer must have completed a Driver Education Course and Behind the Wheel and the records are on file with DMV

--Completed 30 hours of supervised driving

--Customer will be required to have an adult sponsor. You will be asked to provide your adult sponsor information, including their driver license or ID card number, during this transaction.

--DMV may require a road test for drivers who used the waiver

The DOT also announced a pilot program allowing drivers 64-and-under to renew their driver's license online at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/online-srvcs/other-servs/duplicate-license.aspx

This pilot program is also expected to last for the rest of 2020.