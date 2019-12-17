Wisconsin state troopers' pay raise isn't on Legislature's agenda

A contract that would give most Wisconsin state troopers a 2% pay increase with a much larger bump for starting salaries is in jeopardy.

The deal is not on the agenda released Tuesday for a special legislative committee that's meeting on Wednesday.

The panel is slated to approve 2% pay raises for state employees and workers at the University of Wisconsin System and on the Madison campus.

Republicans also plan to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to raise the minimum state salary to $15 an hour.

The troopers' deal would raise starting salaries from about $44,000 a year to $54,000. That is an increase of about 23%.

