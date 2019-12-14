Wisconsin state treasurer Godlewski gives birth

Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski gave birth to her first child on Tuesday, she and her husband Max Duckworth announced in a Friday statement.

In announcing the birth, Godlewski wrongly claimed to be the first constitutional officer in Wisconsin history to give birth while in office. But, former Treasurer Cate Zeuske was actually the first in 1991.

The Wisconsin State Journal alerted Zeuske to the false claim, and she reacted with well wishes.

“Happy to hear Sarah has a new little one in her family and may God bless them with good health and Christmas joy,” said Zeuske, a Republican who is married to former Assembly Speaker John Gard.

The Democrat Godlewski, 38, was elected in 2018 and is completing her first year in office. Before running for treasurer, she helped lead the successful effort to defeat a constitutional amendment that would have done away with the office because it has few duties.