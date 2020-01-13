Wisconsin state superintendent won't run for full term

Wisconsin's state superintendent of schools will not run for a full term in 2021.

Carolyn Stanford Taylor was appointed to the position in January 2019 after Tony Evers left the job to become governor.

She said in a statement Monday that she had promised to Evers she would complete his term as state superintendent and that is what she will do.

The term ends in July 2021.

She is Wisconsin's first black state schools superintendent.

Her decision means the seat overseeing the state Department of Public Instruction will be open ahead of the April 2021 election.

