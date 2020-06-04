Wisconsin state campgrounds to reopen next week

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say they'll re-open state campgrounds next week.

The DNR announced Thursday that state campgrounds will re-open June 10. Park offices will remain closed, however, and campers can expect to find automatic touchless check-ins.

ONLINE RESERVATIONS: https://wisconsin.goingtocamp.com/

Reservations will be accepted by phone at 1-888-947-2757 and online only to eliminate interaction with DNR staff. Group camping, shelters and amphitheaters will remain closed through June 30.

