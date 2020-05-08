Wisconsin spring turkey harvest up so far

The 2020 WIsconsin spring turkey season is at the halfway point and harvest numbers point to some surprising results.

Despite record rainfall during the previous two springs, which can impact the survival of young turkeys, hunter success is way up so far.

"Harvest for the first half of the turkey season has been up 15 to 20-percent kind of across the state," says DNR District Wildlife Biologist Jeff Pritzl in Green Bay.

Pritzl says a number of factors likely play into the increase, but he feels the biggest one is the COVID-19 quarantine giving hunters more free time to be outdoors.

"Some turkey hunters have got a little more time on their hands and opportunity to put a few more hours in the woods and that probably more than anything is just adding to that 15 to 20-percent increase in harvest which probably equates to 15 to 20-percent more time spent in the woods maybe," says Pritzl.

What Pritzl has noticed personally as a hunter, and from other hunter accounts, is that some areas where turkeys are traditionally present in the spring has changed.

"Combine harvest efficiency has really advanced on the past number of years so that equates to less spilled grain on the ground after the harvest season is over and so that is also changing where turkeys are spending their time or they're finding their food source," says Pritzl.

His advice, if you're not having any luck, is to perhaps try a different location.

"As we often talk about with deer, that the turkey are more unevenly distributed this year, focused on where there are good food sources earlier in the year so it'll be interesting to see how it plays out the rest of the season," says Pritzl.

