Wisconsin sex assault kit effort results in nine criminal cases

Nine people have been criminally charged as a result of Wisconsin Sex Assault Kit Initiative, according to the state Department of Justice.

The DOJ released its latest figures Wednesday in the ongoing effort to clear the backlog of sex assault kits.

As of July 31, 2019, 1,016 DNA kits have been added to the national database of DNA profiles. That's out of 4,471 tested sex assault kits.

The DOJ has reviewed 1,323 cases and continues to review more.

Thirty-five cases have been referred for possible charges. Some were sent back to the DOJ for prosecution. Others have not resulted in charges.

Charges have been filed in nine cases, including cases in Waupaca County and Winnebago County.

In the Winnebago County case, Aaron J. Heiden is charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Sex Organ Injury and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. Heiden is accused of the 2008 sexual assault of a woman in the former Town of Menasha.

On Feb. 1, 2017, a sexual assault kit was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for testing. A DNA profile provided a hit for Aaron Heiden, investigators say. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 30.

In the Waupaca County case, four counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault were filed against Leroy R. Whittenberger. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 27.

In 2015, the DOJ was given grants to test sexual assault kits that were still in possession of law enforcement and hospitals.