Wisconsin sets new record for test results; 335 new cases found, 9 more deaths eported

Wisconsin set a new record for COVID-19 test results with 4,194 tests received since Tuesday afternoon. The percentage of positive tests fell for a third straight day -- the first time that's happened in over a month.

The state added 335 new confirmed cases. That was 8% of the test results and brought the state's total to 8,901 coronavirus patients.

Nine more deaths were in the state's report, which brought the death toll of COVID-19 patients to 362, or 4% of cases.

Forty-eight percent of patients are recovered, meaning they survived 30 days since their symptoms appeared or it was documented that their symptoms are gone or they were released from isolation.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased since Tuesday, when the number fell below 100.

Hospitalized during treatment: 1,694

Currently hospitalized: 299

On mechanical ventilation: 314

In intensive care: 107

Community testing

Brown County expanded community testing for COVID-19 with an east-side testing site. Testing began Tuesday outside Casa Alba, 314 S. Madison St., in downtown Green Bay (related story). Testing is the same hours as the Resch Center testing site. You need to be experiening at least one of the symptoms of COVID-19 and should be asked by a health care provider or your employer to get tested. Go online to stayhealthybc.com or call 211 to reserve a timeslot.

Waushara County announced four drive-through COVID-19 testing eents. The first is next Tuesday, May 12, in Wild Rose. It's by appointment only. Call the county health department at (920) 787-6590. Anyone experiencing symptoms can also call their health care provider and ask to be tested (related story).

Hospital readiness

The Department of Health Services is surveying hospitals to determine whether 95% are able to test every symptomatic staff member with a role of treating patients and that 95% can treat all patients who come in without needing to go into crisis response mode.

New data reported by DHS show positive cases involving health care workers are on the decline.

The state also reported a decline in patients reporting flu-like symptoms over the past 14 days.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

