Wisconsin sets new coronavirus testing record, but new cases and death reports lessen

For a second straight day, Wisconsin received more than 10,000 coronavirus test results and set a new record Thursday, but the number and percentage of positive results declined slightly, and reports of patient deaths were also down.

Wednesday, the state's report set new highs for tests completed, positive results and patient deaths.

Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services received 10,626 results. 4.82% were positive -- down a percentage point from Wednesday. They identified 512 new patients and increased the state's known cases to 16,974.

Most cases were found in Milwaukee (204), Waukesha (57) and Kenosha (55) counties, but once again more than half of Wisconsin's counties saw increases in cases in this latest report.

Eleven COVID-19 patient deaths were reported, raising the state's death toll to 550, or 3.2% of known cases. Five of those deaths were in Racine County and three were in Milwaukee County.

Hospitalizations increased by 41 patients in the past 24 hours. There have been 2,452 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point during their treatment, or 14% of confirmed coronavirus cases.

There are 409 patients currently hospitalized, with 138 of them are in ICU.

In terms of hospital readiness, 26% of the state's hospital beds and 74% of the state's mechanical ventilators are available.

60% of coronavirus patients are considered recovered.

On a conference call with Brown County Public Health on Thursday, Prevea CEO/president Dr. Ashok Rai cautioned against judging Wisconsin's progress by Wednesday's report, saying it's a snapshot of one day and can represent test swabs taken 24 hours ago or 5 days ago. "There's no way to know when tests were taken and which labs did tests. So many factors go into that."

Wisconsin has 52 public and private labs capable of processing up to 14,753 tests in one day. It has another 31 labs planning to help with state testing.

County case numbers

Counties with increased cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 14 cases (+2)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,300 cases (+15) (34 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 74 cases (1 death)

Chippewa - 53 cases

Clark - 32 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 42 cases (+2) (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 679 cases (+27) (27 deaths)

Dodge - 172 cases (+6) (1 death)

Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases

Dunn - 24 cases

Eau Claire - 99 cases

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 192 cases (+7) (5 deaths)

Forest - 26 cases (+2)

Grant - 93 cases (+5) (12 deaths)

Green - 60 cases (+2)

Green Lake - 16 cases

Iowa - 14 cases (+2)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 96 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,088 cases (+55) (25 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 34 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 51 cases

Lafayette - 26 cases (+1)

Langlade - 2 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases (+2)

Manitowoc - 36 cases (+4) (1 death)

Marathon - 43 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 33 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 6,748 cases (+204) (285 deaths) (+3)

Monroe - 16 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 35 cases

Oneida - 9 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 204 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 156 cases (+12) (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 44 cases (+1)

Polk - 18 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 11 cases (+1)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,579 cases (+26) (33 deaths) (+5)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 588 cases (+19) (18 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 78 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases (+1)

Shawano - 43 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 84 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 74 cases (+3)

Taylor - 1 case

Trempealeau - 23 cases (+1)

Vernon - 20 cases (+1)

Vilas - 6 cases

Walworth - 372 cases (+9) (16 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 233 cases (+21) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 650 cases (+57) (28 deaths)

Waupaca - 27 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 8 cases

Winnebago - 205 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Wood - 10 cases (+1) (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 4 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases (+2)

Marquette - 54 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

