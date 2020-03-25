Wisconsin senate considers meeting on the internet

The Wisconsin Senate is preparing to meet over the internet for the first time in state history if it needs to convene to take action on proposals reacting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Two state senators and 11 stand-ins met in person and remotely on Tuesday for a dry run in case the Senate has to meet virtually, the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Wednesday.

Lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers have been discussing taking emergency action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but no proposals have been introduced and no meeting date is set.