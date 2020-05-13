Wisconsin sees upswing in coronavirus cases even as testing lowers slightly

Wisconsin saw a significant upswing in new coronavirus cases Wednesday, even as the number of test results declined slightly.

The state reports 291 more people had positive results from 4,654 tests, or 6.25%, bringing the state total to 10,902 confirmed cases.

It's the first time the percentage of positive results went up in 4 days, but by our calculations the rolling 14-day trend continues to go down for the percentage of positive results. Five of the state's 16 gating criteria for beginning its Badger Bounce Back plan are currently being met. (The only criteria not being met is a declining number of flu-like illnesses reported over the past 14 days.)

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past day -- one each in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties -- bringing the state's death toll to 421. Deaths have been in the single digits for 9 of the past 14 days.

There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care right now and a total 338 hospitalized.

Wisconsin had 31 more COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the past day, bringing the total hospitalized at some point during their treatment to 1,908.

Wisconsin has been adding about 1,000 confirmed cases every 4 days for the past 3 weeks.

For comparison, on April 13 Wisconsin had 3,428 confirmed coronavirus cases and 154 deaths. Testing was restricted to certain patients and health care workers because of limited resources, and results were coming back at a rate of about 1,500 to 1,700 per day.

Even as people are emboldened to get out of the house with the easing of Safer-at-Home restrictions, health experts remind you to wear a face mask in public, keep a six-foot distance from people who aren't from your household, and wash your hands frequently.

County case numbers

Counties reporting an increase in cases or deaths are indicated in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,982 cases (+24) (20 deaths)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 43 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 31 cases

Clark - 24 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 34 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 17 cases

Dane - 490 cases (+13) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 79 cases (+4) (1 death)

Door - 23 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 11 cases

Dunn - 19 cases (+5)

Eau Claire - 61 cases (+1)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 111 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Forest - 5 cases (+1)

Grant - 70 cases (+1) (9 deaths)

Green - 36 cases (+2)

Green Lake - 10 cases (+2)

Iowa - 10 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 14 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 54 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 736 cases (+20) (17 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 29 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 34 cases

Lafayette - 14 cases (+1)

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 1 case

Manitowoc - 20 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 28 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marinette - 21 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 4,215 cases (+146) (236 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 28 cases

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 122 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 110 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 14 cases

Polk - 5 cases

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 785 cases (+22) (17 deaths)

Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 380 cases (+11) (13 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 73 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 27 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 66 cases (3 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix - 36 cases (+5)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 6 cases

Vernon - 6 cases

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 243 cases (11 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 122 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 421 cases (+7) (23 deaths)

Waupaca - 14 cases (+1) (1 death)

Waushara - 4 cases

Winnebago - 102 cases (+1) (1 death)

Wood - 4 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 51 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 6 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

