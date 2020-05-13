Wisconsin sees upswing in coronavirus cases even as testing lowers slightly

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin saw a significant upswing in new coronavirus cases Wednesday, even as the number of test results declined slightly.
The state reports 291 more people had positive results from 4,654 tests, or 6.25%, bringing the state total to 10,902 confirmed cases.
It's the first time the percentage of positive results went up in 4 days, but by our calculations the rolling 14-day trend continues to go down for the percentage of positive results. Five of the state's 16 gating criteria for beginning its Badger Bounce Back plan are currently being met. (The only criteria not being met is a declining number of flu-like illnesses reported over the past 14 days.)
Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past day -- one each in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties -- bringing the state's death toll to 421. Deaths have been in the single digits for 9 of the past 14 days.
There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care right now and a total 338 hospitalized.
Wisconsin had 31 more COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the past day, bringing the total hospitalized at some point during their treatment to 1,908.
Wisconsin has been adding about 1,000 confirmed cases every 4 days for the past 3 weeks.
For comparison, on April 13 Wisconsin had 3,428 confirmed coronavirus cases and 154 deaths. Testing was restricted to certain patients and health care workers because of limited resources, and results were coming back at a rate of about 1,500 to 1,700 per day.
Even as people are emboldened to get out of the house with the easing of Safer-at-Home restrictions, health experts remind you to wear a face mask in public, keep a six-foot distance from people who aren't from your household, and wash your hands frequently.
County case numbers
Counties reporting an increase in cases or deaths are indicated in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 1,982 cases (+24) (20 deaths)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 43 cases (+1) (1 death)
Chippewa - 31 cases
Clark - 24 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 34 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 17 cases
Dane - 490 cases (+13) (22 deaths)
Dodge - 79 cases (+4) (1 death)
Door - 23 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 11 cases
Dunn - 19 cases (+5)
Eau Claire - 61 cases (+1)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 111 cases (+10) (3 deaths)
Forest - 5 cases (+1)
Grant - 70 cases (+1) (9 deaths)
Green - 36 cases (+2)
Green Lake - 10 cases (+2)
Iowa - 10 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 14 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 54 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 736 cases (+20) (17 deaths) (+1)
Kewaunee - 29 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 34 cases
Lafayette - 14 cases (+1)
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 1 case
Manitowoc - 20 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 28 cases (+3) (1 death)
Marinette - 21 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 4,215 cases (+146) (236 deaths) (+1)
Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 28 cases
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 122 cases (+5) (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 110 cases (+3) (10 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 14 cases
Polk - 5 cases
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 785 cases (+22) (17 deaths)
Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Rock - 380 cases (+11) (13 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 73 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 27 cases (+2)
Sheboygan - 66 cases (3 deaths) (+1)
St. Croix - 36 cases (+5)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 6 cases
Vernon - 6 cases
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 243 cases (11 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 122 cases (+3) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 421 cases (+7) (23 deaths)
Waupaca - 14 cases (+1) (1 death)
Waushara - 4 cases
Winnebago - 102 cases (+1) (1 death)
Wood - 4 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 51 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 6 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).