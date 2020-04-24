Wisconsin sees two straight days of decline in positive COVID-19 testing

More than 300 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. It never had so many cases confirmed in one day.

But that fact is tempered by another: The state never had so many test results in one day.

Wisconsin has now found 5,356 patients infected by the coronavirus since early February. There were 5 more deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 262. Four of the deaths were in Milwaukee County.

The 304 new cases were confirmed in 3,421 tests completed between Thursday and Friday afternoon. That's about twice as many tests as the state got back any day this week except Thursday.

The number of positive results was less than 9% of those tests, meaning Wisconsin had two straight days of decline in the percentage of positive test results. Gov. Tony Evers says the state must see more testing and 14 straight days of decline before phasing out Safer at Home restrictions.

Evers' goal is to have at least 85,000 test results per week, or an average of more than 12,000 a day. Currently the state is using 48 labs for testing and their capacity is shy of 11,000 a day.

Hospital conditions

Currently there are 361 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 143 in ICU, and 308 are on mechanical ventilation.

In all, 1,353 patients have been hospitalized during their treatment. That's 35 more than Thursday, but as a percentage of total cases it's down again slightly.

Recovering Patients

Friday, DHS started reporting the number of patients who are considered recovered from the coronavirus. As of Thursday, April 23, the state had 2,313 recoveries, or 46 percent of patients.

To be considered recovered, patients must meet at least one of these criteria:

Documentation of resolved symptoms

Documentation of release from public health isolation

30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

County-by-county cases

Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold text

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 6 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 605 cases (2 deaths)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 7 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases

Clark - 19 cases (1 death)

Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 3 cases

Dane - 395 cases (21 deaths)

Dodge - 21 cases (1 death)

Door - 9 cases (1 death)

Douglas - 9 cases

Dunn - 9 cases

Eau Claire - 23 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 67 cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 27 cases (3 deaths)

Green - 10 cases

Green Lake - 1 case

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 38 cases

Juneau - 11 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 314 cases (7 deaths)

Kewaunee - 9 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 25 cases

Lafayette - 4 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 0 cases

Manitowoc - 9 cases

Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 8 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 2,431 cases (154 deaths)

Monroe - 14 cases

Oconto - 5 cases

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 43 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 80 cases (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 8 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 4 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 229 cases (10 deaths)

Richland - 10 cases (1 death)

Rock - 120 cases (4 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 2 cases

Shawano - 8 cases

Sheboygan - 45 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 13 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 2 case

Vernon - 1 case

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 113 cases (7 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 91 cases (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 289 cases (14 deaths)

Waupaca - 7 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 46 cases (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 0 cases

Chippewa - 1 case

Delta - 12 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 cases

Mackinac - 5 cases

Marquette - 39 cases (6 deaths)

Menominee - 2 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases

Other cases

As the state numbers came out, Brown County Public Health announced there are now 624 confirmed cases in the county, 107 more than yesterday. That's about one-third of the state's increase in patients. For comparison, Milwaukee County confirmed about 50 new cases.

Brown County Public Health officials attribute the increase to the more aggressive testing. Twenty-three patients are hospitalized, while 35 are out of isolation.

Vernon County reported its first COVID-19 patient. This leaves 6 of Wisconsin's 72 counties without any confirmed cases, including Forest and Langlade counties.

Symptoms and Prevention

Brown County Public Health strongly emphasizes the need to maintain physical distance, saying its recent surge is the result of people spreading the virus by close contact. It says people are safer in their homes and should reduce contact with people outside of their household, even with other relatives.

People of all ages can get sick from the coronavirus. It's a new virus, and nobody has natural immunity to it. The CDC says symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person, but studies find 1 in 4 people carrying (and potentially spreading) the virus may have no symptoms.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says DHS.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems, including young children, pregnant women and certain medical patients.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: