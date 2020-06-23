Wisconsin sees large spike in coronavirus test results, 263 new cases

The Wisconsin DHS reports a large spike in coronavirus test results which were returned within the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, 11,794 test results were returned compared to Monday’s total test results of 6,549, a difference of 5,245.

Out of the total number of tests, 263 were positive for the virus, which equals 2.2%. That brings the cumulative amount of positive cases across the state since testing began to 25,331.

Five new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death total since testing began to 750. Another 37 people were hospitalized, bringing the total of hospitalizations for that same time period in the state to 3,268. On Monday, that number was 3,231.

So far, 478,165 people have tested negative for the virus in the state.

The DHS also reports the recovery rate has remained steady at 78%, which is equivalent to 19,852 people. Currently, there are 4,725 active cases, or 19% of all confirmed cases. Three percent have been fatal.

On Tuesday, there were 240 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, six fewer than Monday. Out of those patients, 93 are in the IC, which is the same as Monday. Another 142 inpatients were listed as having pending COVID-19 test results.

The state has 68 public and private labs able to handle a collective 17,759 tests per day.

County case numbers

County case numbers in bold mean there was an increase of cases and/or deaths in that county.

Wisconsin

Adams - 11 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 31 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,620 cases (+39) (39 deaths)

Buffalo - 7 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 92 cases (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 70 cases

Clark - 60 cases (6 deaths)

Columbia - 70 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 31 cases

Dane - 1,172 cases (+33) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 440 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 167 cases (+4) (1 death)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 296 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Forest - 35 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 130 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Green - 80 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 25 cases (+1)

Iowa - 21 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 185 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Juneau – 29 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,424 cases (+3) (39 deaths)

Kewaunee - 46 cases (+2) (1 death)

La Crosse - 294 cases (+20)

Lafayette - 60 cases (+4)

Langlade - 7 cases

Lincoln - 8 cases

Manitowoc - 76 cases (+6) (1 death)

Marathon - 121 cases (+6) (1 death)

Marinette - 45 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 10 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases

Milwaukee – 10,406 cases (+51) (373 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 49 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 49 cases

Oneida - 17 cases

Outagamie - 412 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 208 cases (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 57 cases

Polk - 40 cases (1 death)

Portage - 99 cases (+3)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,107 cases (+17) (60 deaths)(+2)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 800 cases (+9) (23 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 97 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 70 cases

Sheboygan - 186 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 134 cases (+3) (1 death)

Taylor - 9 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 92 cases (+1)

Vernon - 31 cases (+1)

Vilas - 11 cases (+1)

Walworth - 509 cases (+11) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 326 cases (+4) (13 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,020 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

Waupaca - 95 cases (+4) (6 deaths) (+1)

Waushara - 20 cases

Winnebago - 619 cases (+11) (11 deaths)

Wood - 34 cases (+1) (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 11 cases

Iron - 4 cases

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 63 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 9 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

