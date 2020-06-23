Wisconsin sees large spike in coronavirus test results, 263 new cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Wisconsin DHS reports a large spike in coronavirus test results which were returned within the past 24 hours.
On Tuesday, 11,794 test results were returned compared to Monday’s total test results of 6,549, a difference of 5,245.
Out of the total number of tests, 263 were positive for the virus, which equals 2.2%. That brings the cumulative amount of positive cases across the state since testing began to 25,331.
Five new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death total since testing began to 750. Another 37 people were hospitalized, bringing the total of hospitalizations for that same time period in the state to 3,268. On Monday, that number was 3,231.
So far, 478,165 people have tested negative for the virus in the state.
The DHS also reports the recovery rate has remained steady at 78%, which is equivalent to 19,852 people. Currently, there are 4,725 active cases, or 19% of all confirmed cases. Three percent have been fatal.
On Tuesday, there were 240 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, six fewer than Monday. Out of those patients, 93 are in the IC, which is the same as Monday. Another 142 inpatients were listed as having pending COVID-19 test results.
The state has 68 public and private labs able to handle a collective 17,759 tests per day.
County case numbers
County case numbers in bold mean there was an increase of cases and/or deaths in that county.
Wisconsin
Adams - 11 cases (2 deaths)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 31 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,620 cases (+39) (39 deaths)
Buffalo - 7 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 92 cases (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 70 cases
Clark - 60 cases (6 deaths)
Columbia - 70 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 31 cases
Dane - 1,172 cases (+33) (32 deaths)
Dodge - 440 cases (+3) (5 deaths)
Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 167 cases (+4) (1 death)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 296 cases (+1) (6 deaths)
Forest - 35 cases (3 deaths)
Grant - 130 cases (+1) (12 deaths)
Green - 80 cases (1 death)
Green Lake - 25 cases (+1)
Iowa - 21 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 185 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Juneau – 29 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,424 cases (+3) (39 deaths)
Kewaunee - 46 cases (+2) (1 death)
La Crosse - 294 cases (+20)
Lafayette - 60 cases (+4)
Langlade - 7 cases
Lincoln - 8 cases
Manitowoc - 76 cases (+6) (1 death)
Marathon - 121 cases (+6) (1 death)
Marinette - 45 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
Marquette - 10 cases (+1) (1 death)
Menominee - 4 cases
Milwaukee – 10,406 cases (+51) (373 deaths) (+2)
Monroe - 49 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 49 cases
Oneida - 17 cases
Outagamie - 412 cases (+10) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 208 cases (15 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 57 cases
Polk - 40 cases (1 death)
Portage - 99 cases (+3)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 2,107 cases (+17) (60 deaths)(+2)
Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 800 cases (+9) (23 deaths)
Rusk - 11 cases
Sauk - 97 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 70 cases
Sheboygan - 186 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 134 cases (+3) (1 death)
Taylor - 9 cases (+1)
Trempealeau - 92 cases (+1)
Vernon - 31 cases (+1)
Vilas - 11 cases (+1)
Walworth - 509 cases (+11) (18 deaths)
Washburn - 4 cases
Washington - 326 cases (+4) (13 deaths)
Waukesha - 1,020 cases (+5) (38 deaths)
Waupaca - 95 cases (+4) (6 deaths) (+1)
Waushara - 20 cases
Winnebago - 619 cases (+11) (11 deaths)
Wood - 34 cases (+1) (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 2 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 11 cases
Iron - 4 cases
Keeweenaw - 1 case
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 63 cases (11 deaths)
Menominee - 9 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).