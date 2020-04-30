Wisconsin sees spike in new coronavirus cases

Wisconsin saw a jump in positive tests for the coronavirus in the state Department of Health Services' latest report.

There were 334 more confirmed cases since Wednesday. That's the largest number of new cases since the coronavirus was first reported in Wisconsin.

State health officials have said they expected more cases as testing ramps up, but Thursday's report represents 10.8% of the 3,098 tests that came back -- a sharp break from the recent downward trend.

There are now 6,854 confirmed cases, and 316 COVID-19 patients have died.

On a positive note, the DHS says 3,352 patients (49% of all cases) are considered recovered. Health Services considers a patient recovered if 30 days have passed since they first showed symptoms or were diagnosed, or health care workers documented that the patient's symptoms have resolved or they're out of isolation.

The percentage of COVID-19 patients who had to be hospitalized at some point in their treatment also declined by a point, to 22%. There were 1,512 patients hospitalized.

Of those, 359 are currently hospitalized, with 330 receiving mechanical ventilation. 119 are in intensive care.

Almost 4,000 of the people who tested positive for the coronavirus -- or 58% -- were never hospitalized. The status of 20% of patients is unknown.

Cases county-by-county

Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 6 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,057 cases (3 deaths)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 13 cases

Chippewa - 22 cases

Clark - 20 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 3 cases

Dane - 428 cases (22 deaths)

Dodge - 33 cases (1 death)

Door - 12 cases (2 deaths)

Douglas - 9 cases

Dunn - 9 cases

Eau Claire - 28 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 69 cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 37 cases (6 deaths)

Green - 12 cases

Green Lake - 2 cases

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 45 cases

Juneau - 17 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 391 cases (11 deaths)

Kewaunee - 14 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 28 cases

Lafayette - 4 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 0 cases

Manitowoc - 11 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 18 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 8 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 2,940 cases (181 deaths)

Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 10 cases

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 54 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 88 cases (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 10 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 5 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 355 cases (12 deaths)

Richland - 12 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 198 cases (6 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 45 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 3 cases

Shawano - 10 cases

Sheboygan - 47 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 16 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 3 cases

Vernon - 1 case

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 161 cases (8 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 98 cases (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 336 cases (19 deaths)

Waupaca - 8 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 53 cases (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 0 cases

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 46 cases (8 deaths)

Menominee - 5 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases

Investigations

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported public health investigations are underway at 187 businesses and group housing, health care and long-term facilities around the state.

The state doesn't identify the facilities or where they're located except by region and general function.

In the Northeast region, there are 30 investigations underway: 11 at long-term care facilities, 8 at workplaces, 7 in group housing facilities, 1 in a health care facility, and 3 sites that don't fall into those categories.

The DHS says it takes only one confirmed case at a long-term care facility to trigger an investigation. It takes two or more cases anywhere else.

Examples of a long-term care facility include nursing homes, assisted living and residential care apartment complexes.

Group housing facilities include prisons, jails, homeless shelters, dormitories and group homes.

Health care facilities may include hospitals, clinics, hospice or dialysis centers.

Workplaces include manufacturers, warehouses, offices and other indoor work settings.

Examples of other settings include child care centers, restaurants, event venues and places of worship.

The DHS will update the number of public health investigations every Wednesday.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: