Wisconsin sees spike in new coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin saw a jump in positive tests for the coronavirus in the state Department of Health Services' latest report.
There were 334 more confirmed cases since Wednesday. That's the largest number of new cases since the coronavirus was first reported in Wisconsin.
State health officials have said they expected more cases as testing ramps up, but Thursday's report represents 10.8% of the 3,098 tests that came back -- a sharp break from the recent downward trend.
There are now 6,854 confirmed cases, and 316 COVID-19 patients have died.
On a positive note, the DHS says 3,352 patients (49% of all cases) are considered recovered. Health Services considers a patient recovered if 30 days have passed since they first showed symptoms or were diagnosed, or health care workers documented that the patient's symptoms have resolved or they're out of isolation.
The percentage of COVID-19 patients who had to be hospitalized at some point in their treatment also declined by a point, to 22%. There were 1,512 patients hospitalized.
Of those, 359 are currently hospitalized, with 330 receiving mechanical ventilation. 119 are in intensive care.
Almost 4,000 of the people who tested positive for the coronavirus -- or 58% -- were never hospitalized. The status of 20% of patients is unknown.
Cases county-by-county
Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 6 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 1,057 cases (3 deaths)
Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 13 cases
Chippewa - 22 cases
Clark - 20 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 3 cases
Dane - 428 cases (22 deaths)
Dodge - 33 cases (1 death)
Door - 12 cases (2 deaths)
Douglas - 9 cases
Dunn - 9 cases
Eau Claire - 28 cases
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 69 cases (3 deaths)
Forest - 0 cases
Grant - 37 cases (6 deaths)
Green - 12 cases
Green Lake - 2 cases
Iowa - 7 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 45 cases
Juneau - 17 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 391 cases (11 deaths)
Kewaunee - 14 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 28 cases
Lafayette - 4 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 0 cases
Manitowoc - 11 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 18 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 8 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 1 case
Milwaukee - 2,940 cases (181 deaths)
Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 10 cases
Oneida - 6 cases
Outagamie - 54 cases (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 88 cases (9 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 10 cases
Polk - 4 cases
Portage - 5 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 355 cases (12 deaths)
Richland - 12 cases (2 deaths)
Rock - 198 cases (6 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 45 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 3 cases
Shawano - 10 cases
Sheboygan - 47 cases (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 16 cases
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 3 cases
Vernon - 1 case
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 161 cases (8 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 98 cases (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 336 cases (19 deaths)
Waupaca - 8 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 2 cases
Winnebago - 53 cases (1 death)
Wood - 2 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 0 cases
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 46 cases (8 deaths)
Menominee - 5 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 3 cases
Investigations
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported public health investigations are underway at 187 businesses and group housing, health care and long-term facilities around the state.
The state doesn't identify the facilities or where they're located except by region and general function.
In the Northeast region, there are 30 investigations underway: 11 at long-term care facilities, 8 at workplaces, 7 in group housing facilities, 1 in a health care facility, and 3 sites that don't fall into those categories.
The DHS says it takes only one confirmed case at a long-term care facility to trigger an investigation. It takes two or more cases anywhere else.
Examples of a long-term care facility include nursing homes, assisted living and residential care apartment complexes.
Group housing facilities include prisons, jails, homeless shelters, dormitories and group homes.
Health care facilities may include hospitals, clinics, hospice or dialysis centers.
Workplaces include manufacturers, warehouses, offices and other indoor work settings.
Examples of other settings include child care centers, restaurants, event venues and places of worship.
The DHS will update the number of public health investigations every Wednesday.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).