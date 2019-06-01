Wisconsin sees honey production drop in 2018

Federal data shows Wisconsin's honey production fell by nearly a quarter last year.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the National Agricultural Statistics Service found the state produced 2.3 million pounds of honey in 2018, which is 23% less than 2017.

Wisconsin Honey Producers Association President Kent Pegorsch says the main reason that honey production dropped was because of the weather, particularly heavy snow that blanketed parts of the state in April 2018.

Pegorsch says the spring snowstorm set back planting and then the weather fluctuated with either too much rain or not enough. He says the rain washes the nectar out of flowers, which delays how long it takes for the buildup to accumulate for bees to collect it.

Pegorsch also pointed to the agricultural industry's increased pesticide use.