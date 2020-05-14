Wisconsin sees another surge in positive cases but percentage remains low

As Wisconsin, by court order, starts to emerge from the Safer at Home order, the state Department of Health reported another surge in positive coronavirus cases.

The state reported a near-record 373 new patients after a new record 5,860 tests were completed. There were 13 more deaths, including two in Outagamie County and one in Brown County.

That brings the state's total to 11,275 confirmed coronavirus cases and 434 deaths.

The number of new patients is just below the record 375 patients reported May 8. It represents 6.37% of the test results in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive results has been in the single digits for 11 straight days.

Thirty-one more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

Now a total 1,939 patients have been hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 17%. That's a continuing decline in the percentage of patients being hospitalized and an indication of how many coronavirus carriers are being found in increased testing statewide.

338 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, and 121 of them are in intensive care.

Forty-two of Wisconsin's 72 counties reported additional coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours. Recently, we've seen 18 to 26 counties reporting positive results on the same day.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,999 cases (+17) (21 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 case (+1) (1 death) (+1)

Calumet - 46 cases (+3) (1 death)

Chippewa - 33 cases (+2)

Clark - 25 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 34 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 18 cases (+1)

Dane - 494 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 83 cases (+4) (1 death)

Door - 23 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 12 cases (+1)

Dunn - 20 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 63 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 119 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Forest - 5 cases

Grant - 71 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Green - 39 cases (+3)

Green Lake - 10 cases

Iowa - 11 cases (+1)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 56 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 762 cases (+26 (17 deaths)

Kewaunee - 29 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 37 cases (+3)

Lafayette - 15 cases (+1)

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 2 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 20 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 29 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 21 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 4,387 cases (+172) (242 deaths) (+6)

Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 28 cases

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 124 cases (+2) (4 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee - 113 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case (+1)

Pierce - 15 cases (+1)

Polk - 6 cases (+1)

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 833 cases (+48) (17 deaths)

Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 393 cases (+13) (14 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 74 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 28 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 67 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 37 cases (+1)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 7 cases (+1)

Vernon - 7 cases (+1)

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 251 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 125 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 444 cases (+23) (23 deaths)

Waupaca - 15 cases (+1) (1 death)

Waushara - 4 cases

Winnebago - 106 cases (+4) (1 death)

Wood - 5 cases (+1)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 51 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 7 cases (+1)

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Burnett and Pepin counties each reported their first coronavirus patient. Burnett County's patient died. Only Langlade and Taylor counties have not have any positive test results.

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

