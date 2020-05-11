Wisconsin retail stores can reopen with restrictions

More businesses are being allowed to open in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

Standalone or strip-mall based retail stores can open for in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time. Shoppers and employees will have to follow social distancing guidelines by remaining at least six feet apart from others. Masking is encouraged.

The businesses had been closed to customers under the governor's Safer at Home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," said Gov. Evers. "Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy."

The emergency order to "Turn the Dial" goes into effect immediately.

CLICK HERE to view the order and the guidelines for stores.

Drive-in movie theaters can also open under the new "turn the dial" order.

It's the latest sign that Wisconsin is closer to going back to work after two months under strict guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, the state saw four-straight days of decline in percentage of new positive cases of COVID-19. The percentage numbers were up and down over the weekend.

The state has expanded testing in several cities and communities. That expanded testing is expected to help the percent of positive cases go down.

On Friday, the governor announced a series of "best practices and safety guidelines" aimed at various business sectors to help plan for their eventual reopening.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has a series of downloadable documents targeted toward specific industries. They include restaurants, retailers, barbers, fitness centers, agriculture and personal care fields.

CLICK HERE for the guidelines.

These announcements come as the state continues to wait for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the May 26 extension of the governor's Safer at Home order.

Wisconsin's Republican-led state legislature challenged the extension, claiming it was unconstitutional and the Department of Health Services overstretched their authority. The lawsuit asks for a six-day period to allow the Evers administration and the Legislature to work together on a plan to safely reopen businesses.

The Supreme Court held oral arguments last week. CLICK HERE for coverage.

The justices are considering these questions:

1. Whether the Department of Health Services (the Department) violated Wis. Stat. § 227.24, governing emergency rules, by issuing Emergency Order No. 28 without complying with § 227.24’s procedures

2. Even if the Department did not violate § 227.24, whether Emergency Order No. 28 exceeds the Department’s authority by closing all “nonessential” businesses, ordering all Wisconsin persons to stay at home, and forbidding all “nonessential” travel

Gov. Evers tells Action 2 News he doesn't foresee a need for another extension of Safer at Home.

"I think by the 26th we will be in a place where we don't have to do that. unless something extraordinary happens. You know, the virus doesn't consult with me on that, but we are doing a great job with testing and tracing those results in a way that I feel confident we are headed in the right direction."

Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are advocating for a "regional approach" to reopening the state. That means opening up businesses in areas without a large number of COVID-19 cases.

"We truly believe that there is a middle ground here where we can protect the health and safety of our citizens while still moving forward and cracking open the door to allow businesses to start collecting revenue in areas where there is less of an impact of the virus," said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna).

The state has a Badger Bounce Back plan based on federal government's guidelines for reopening business. There are six "gates" to reaching that goal. CLICK HERE to track how Wisconsin is doing with Badger Bounce Back.

Gov. Evers' initial executive order declaring a health emergency in Wisconsin expired May 11.