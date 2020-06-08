Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of coronavirus tests back to the state was down Monday, but the positive rate is holding steady and no COVID-19 deaths were reported.
There were 203 positives out of the total 7,589 test results, or 2.67%. That's the fourth day in a row the rate was below 3%.
Testing had been above 10,000 daily since last Tuesday.
The state's death toll is now 646. That's down from Sunday's report of 647; the state Department of Health Services (DHS) says a patient in Milwaukee County was counted twice.
The last time the state had no COVID-19 death reports was May 17.
The DHS reports 68% of coronavirus patients are recovered, meaning it's been 30 days since the onset of symptoms or they tested positive, or their release from isolation was medically documented.
There are still more than 300 patients (322) hospitalized for COVID-19, including 12 hospitalized in the past 24 hours and 110 in intensive care. Another 206 hospitalized patients are suspected of having COVID-19 but are awaiting test results. 14% of coronavirus patients have been hospitalized for treatment.
The state has 62 public and private labs handling coronavirus swabs. They're capable of processing 15,508 tests daily.
County case numbers
Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 5 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 20 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,377 cases (38 deaths)
Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 81 cases (+1) (1 death)
Chippewa - 59 cases
Clark - 42 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 46 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 856 cases (+13) (29 deaths)
Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases (+2)
Eau Claire - 124 cases (+1)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 239 cases (+6) (6 deaths)
Forest - 33 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 98 cases (12 deaths)
Green - 71 cases
Green Lake - 23 cases (+1)
Iowa - 17 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)
Jefferson - 130 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Juneau – 23 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,286 cases (+12) (34 deaths)
Kewaunee - 36 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 70 cases (+1)
Lafayette - 33 cases
Langlade - 8 cases (+4)
Lincoln - 7 cases
Manitowoc - 40 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marathon - 64 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 36 cases (3 deaths)
Marquette - 5 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 3 cases
Milwaukee – 8,900 cases (+87) (325 deaths)
Monroe - 19 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 42 cases
Oneida - 13 cases (+1)
Outagamie - 277 cases (+7) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 184 cases (+1) (13 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 50 cases
Polk - 33 cases (1 death)
Portage - 35 cases
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,911 cases (+1) (47 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 707 cases (+22) (21 deaths)
Rusk - 5 cases
Sauk - 83 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 8 cases
Shawano - 57 cases (+1)
Sheboygan - 114 cases (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 106 cases (+1)
Taylor - 2 cases
Trempealeau - 42 cases (+2)
Vernon - 21 cases
Vilas - 8 cases
Walworth - 440 cases (+5) (17 deaths)
Washburn - 3 cases
Washington - 279 cases (+2) (9 deaths)
Waukesha - 823 cases (+15) (33 deaths)
Waupaca - 58 cases (+1) (1 death)
Waushara - 10 cases
Winnebago - 397 cases (+12) (7 deaths)
Wood - 11 cases (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 7 cases
Iron - 2 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 57 cases (11 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).