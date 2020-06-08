Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths

The number of coronavirus tests back to the state was down Monday, but the positive rate is holding steady and no COVID-19 deaths were reported.

There were 203 positives out of the total 7,589 test results, or 2.67%. That's the fourth day in a row the rate was below 3%.

Testing had been above 10,000 daily since last Tuesday.

The state's death toll is now 646. That's down from Sunday's report of 647; the state Department of Health Services (DHS) says a patient in Milwaukee County was counted twice.

The last time the state had no COVID-19 death reports was May 17.

The DHS reports 68% of coronavirus patients are recovered, meaning it's been 30 days since the onset of symptoms or they tested positive, or their release from isolation was medically documented.

There are still more than 300 patients (322) hospitalized for COVID-19, including 12 hospitalized in the past 24 hours and 110 in intensive care. Another 206 hospitalized patients are suspected of having COVID-19 but are awaiting test results. 14% of coronavirus patients have been hospitalized for treatment.

The state has 62 public and private labs handling coronavirus swabs. They're capable of processing 15,508 tests daily.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 5 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 20 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,377 cases (38 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 81 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 59 cases

Clark - 42 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 46 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 856 cases (+13) (29 deaths)

Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases (+2)

Eau Claire - 124 cases (+1)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 239 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Forest - 33 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 98 cases (12 deaths)

Green - 71 cases

Green Lake - 23 cases (+1)

Iowa - 17 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 130 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 23 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,286 cases (+12) (34 deaths)

Kewaunee - 36 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 70 cases (+1)

Lafayette - 33 cases

Langlade - 8 cases (+4)

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 40 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marathon - 64 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 36 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 5 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 8,900 cases (+87) (325 deaths)

Monroe - 19 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 42 cases

Oneida - 13 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 277 cases (+7) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 184 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 50 cases

Polk - 33 cases (1 death)

Portage - 35 cases

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,911 cases (+1) (47 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 707 cases (+22) (21 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 83 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases

Shawano - 57 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 114 cases (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 106 cases (+1)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 42 cases (+2)

Vernon - 21 cases

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 440 cases (+5) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 3 cases

Washington - 279 cases (+2) (9 deaths)

Waukesha - 823 cases (+15) (33 deaths)

Waupaca - 58 cases (+1) (1 death)

Waushara - 10 cases

Winnebago - 397 cases (+12) (7 deaths)

Wood - 11 cases (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 57 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

