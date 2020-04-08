Wisconsin reports 99 coronavirus deaths in slight increase from Tuesday

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin rose slightly to 99, according to numbers reported Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

That's a small increase from Tuesday's report of 92 deaths in the state.

On Wednesday, DHS reported 2,756 positive test results. That's up from 2,578 positive test results reported Tuesday.

Hospitalizations increased slightly to 790. The state reported 745 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

Statewide, 30,115 tests have come back negative.

Graphs show 53 percent of coronavirus cases are female and 47 percent of cases are male.

Deaths have been reported in age groups from 30-39-to-90+.

In addition, Sheboygan County health officials, who are the only officials to release the number of recovered cases in their area, say 12 people have recovered from COVID-19.

They add out of their department's 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 19 cases are associated with the Sunny Ridge outbreak, with the two deaths also being associated with that outbreak.

During his regular visit to Action 2 News This Morning, Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said there are good signs when it comes to the outbreak in Wisconsin and the expected peak, but we cannot slow down when it comes to social distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks in public.

"So we look at the same models that the federal government is doing, those that come out of Washington University and the website that all of us have become familiar with on modeling. Our peaks have changed. That's a good sign. But remember, it's only as good as the data being put into it. And we're not testing enough people. When we're looking at hospitalizations and death rates, they're calculating our peak. And when we first started talking a couple of weeks ago about the modeling, it looked like April 27 would be the peak. It actually helped guide the governor on some of his recommendations. If you looked earlier this week it was April 17. If you look this morning, it's April 13, which is what, only five days away. So the peak is changing, and a lot of that is due to our mitigation efforts. So the last thing we can do right now is take a step backward. We need to take a step forward with mitigation, with really focusing on that physical distancing, masking and washing our hands," says Dr. Rai.

County cases by the numbers

The following numbers are the amount of confirmed cases throughout Wisconsin in each county, as well as the number of deaths, if they have been reported by the DHS.

Adams - 2 cases

Ashland - 1 case

Barron - 5 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases

Brown - 47 cases

Buffalo - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 4 cases

Chippewa - 17 cases

Clark - 7 cases

Columbia - 24 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 2 cases

Dane - 302 cases (11 deaths)

Dodge - 16 cases

Door - 7 cases

Douglas - 7 cases

Dunn - 6 cases

Eau Claire - 21 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 48 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 3 cases

Green - 9 cases

Iowa - 4 cases

Iron - 1 case (1 death)

Jackson - 5 cases

Jefferson - 16 cases

Juneau - 5 cases

Kenosha - 129 cases (1 death)

Kewaunee - 1 case

La Crosse - 22 cases

Lafayette - 1 case

Manitowoc - 4 cases

Marathon - -12 cases

Marinette - 3 cases

Marquette - 2 cases

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 1,417 cases (54 deaths)

Monroe - 5 cases

Oconto - 2 cases

Oneida - 5 cases

Outagamie - 25 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 70 cases (8 deaths)

Pierce - 7 cases

Portage - 4 cases

Racine - 77 cases (2 deaths)

Richland - 3 cases

Rock - 42 cases (2 deaths)

Rusk - 3 cases

Sauk - 20 cases (2 deaths)

Shawano - 4 cases

Sheboygan - 31 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 7 cases

Trempealeau - 1 case

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 23 cases

Washington - 62 cases (3 deaths)

Waukesha - 174 cases (5 deaths)

Waupaca - 2 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 1 case

Winnebago - 24 cases (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order restricting large gatherings, non-essential business and travel in the state. CLICK HERE to find out what the order means for you.