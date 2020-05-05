Wisconsin reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin saw large increases in the number of positive COVID-19 test results and deaths.
It also saw a record number of test results come back, and the percentage of positive results declined for the second day in a row.
According to the state Department of Health Services, 3,830 tests came back since Monday afternoon. 330 were positive for the coronavirus, or 8.62% of the tests. That's down from 9.92% on Monday and double digit percentages over the weekend.
There are now 8,566 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Thirteen patients died, the most since April 28 when 19 deaths were reported. Monday, only one death was reported. The state's death toll is now 353.
Brown County's death toll nearly doubled from 6 patients to 11 (related story here). Two deaths were reported too late to be included in Tuesday's state report.
The public health department says the victims included a 29-year-old woman from the 54311 ZIP Code who had underlying health conditions. Two patients were 96 years old: a man from the 54162 ZIP Code and a woman residing in the 54304 ZIP Code. The other patients were in their 50's: a 50-year-old woman from 54311 and a 52-year-old man residing in the 54303 ZIP Code. Brown County Public Health typically limits information about COVID-19 patients to gender, age and ZIP Code of residence.
State numbers shows a declining percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus being hospitalized during their treatment. That's declined to 19% of infected patients from a high of 27% a month ago. The number of patients in intensive care fell to double digits in Tuesday's report.
Hospitalized during treatment: 1,663
Currently hospitalized: 328
On mechanical ventilation: 309
In intensive care: 78
County numbers
Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 7 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 1,545 cases (+97) (9 deaths*) (+3)
Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 20 cases
Chippewa - 25 cases
Clark - 21 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 32 cases (+2) (1 death)
Crawford - 7 cases
Dane - 443 cases (+2) (22 deaths)
Dodge - 40 cases (1 death)
Door - 18 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 9 cases
Dunn - 13 cases (+1)
Eau Claire - 42 cases (+2)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 77 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Forest - 0 cases
Grant - 55 cases (+7) (7 deaths) (+1)
Green - 20 cases (+4)
Green Lake - 5 cases
Iowa - 7 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 46 cases
Juneau – 18 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 571 cases (+25) (14 deaths)
Kewaunee - 22 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 32 cases (+1)
Lafayette - 6 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 1 case
Manitowoc - 16 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marathon - 21 cases (+) (1 death)
Marinette - 11 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 1 case
Milwaukee – 3,353 cases (+57) (201 deaths) (+6)
Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 20 cases (+2)
Oneida - 6 cases
Outagamie - 74 cases (+4) (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 95 cases (9 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 11 cases (+1)
Polk - 4 cases
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 535 cases (+83) (15 deaths) (+2)
Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Rock - 301 cases (+12) (9 deaths) (+2)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 67 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 17 cases (+1)
Sheboygan - 55 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 21 cases (+1)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 4 cases
Vernon - 2 cases
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 212 cases (+1) (8 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 106 cases (+2) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 368 cases (+1) (20 deaths)
Waupaca - 10 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 4 cases (+2)
Winnebago - 83 cases (+11) (1 death)
Wood - 2 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 14 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 3 cases (-1**) (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 49 cases (-1**) (8 deaths)
Menominee - 6 cases (+1)
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 3 cases
* Brown County Public Health reported 5 more deaths since Monday but 2 were too late to be included in the state report
** Michigan's reporting is more fluid as health investigators learn more about the residency and location of individual patients
Community testing
Brown County is expanding community testing for COVID-19 with an east-side testing site. Casa Alba, 314 S. Madison St., in downtown Green Bay will begin testing Wednesday, May 5. Testing is the same hours as the Resch Center testing site. You need to be experiencing at least one of the symptoms of COVID-19 and should be asked by a health care provider or your employer to get tested. Go online to stayhealthybc.com or call 211 to reserve a timeslot (related story).
Waushara County announced four drive-through COVID-19 testing eents. The first is next Tuesday, May 12, in Wild Rose. It's by appointment only. Call the county health department at (920) 787-6590. Anyone experiencing symptoms can also call their health care provider and ask to be tested (related story).
Hospital readiness
New data reported by the Departent of Health Services show positive cases involving health care workers are on the decline.
DHS is surveying hospitals to determine whether 95% are able to test every symptomatic staff member with a role of treating patients and that 95% can treat all patients who come in without needing to go into crisis response mode.
Regional comparison
Illinois: 63,840 cases; 2,662 deaths
Iowa: 9,703 cases; 188 deaths
Michigan: 43,950 cases; 4,135 deaths
Minnesota: 7,234 cases; 428 deaths
Wisconsin: 8,236 cases; 340 deaths
Source: State health department websites; data current for May 4, 2020
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).