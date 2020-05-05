Wisconsin reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

Wisconsin saw large increases in the number of positive COVID-19 test results and deaths.

It also saw a record number of test results come back, and the percentage of positive results declined for the second day in a row.

According to the state Department of Health Services, 3,830 tests came back since Monday afternoon. 330 were positive for the coronavirus, or 8.62% of the tests. That's down from 9.92% on Monday and double digit percentages over the weekend.

There are now 8,566 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Thirteen patients died, the most since April 28 when 19 deaths were reported. Monday, only one death was reported. The state's death toll is now 353.

Brown County's death toll nearly doubled from 6 patients to 11 (related story here). Two deaths were reported too late to be included in Tuesday's state report.

The public health department says the victims included a 29-year-old woman from the 54311 ZIP Code who had underlying health conditions. Two patients were 96 years old: a man from the 54162 ZIP Code and a woman residing in the 54304 ZIP Code. The other patients were in their 50's: a 50-year-old woman from 54311 and a 52-year-old man residing in the 54303 ZIP Code. Brown County Public Health typically limits information about COVID-19 patients to gender, age and ZIP Code of residence.

State numbers shows a declining percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus being hospitalized during their treatment. That's declined to 19% of infected patients from a high of 27% a month ago. The number of patients in intensive care fell to double digits in Tuesday's report.

Hospitalized during treatment: 1,663

Currently hospitalized: 328

On mechanical ventilation: 309

In intensive care: 78

County numbers

Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 7 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,545 cases (+97) (9 deaths*) (+3)

Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 20 cases

Chippewa - 25 cases

Clark - 21 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 32 cases (+2) (1 death)

Crawford - 7 cases

Dane - 443 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 40 cases (1 death)

Door - 18 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 9 cases

Dunn - 13 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 42 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 77 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 55 cases (+7) (7 deaths) (+1)

Green - 20 cases (+4)

Green Lake - 5 cases

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 46 cases

Juneau – 18 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 571 cases (+25) (14 deaths)

Kewaunee - 22 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 32 cases (+1)

Lafayette - 6 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 1 case

Manitowoc - 16 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 21 cases (+) (1 death)

Marinette - 11 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee – 3,353 cases (+57) (201 deaths) (+6)

Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 20 cases (+2)

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 74 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 95 cases (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 11 cases (+1)

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 535 cases (+83) (15 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 301 cases (+12) (9 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 67 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 17 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 55 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 21 cases (+1)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 4 cases

Vernon - 2 cases

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 212 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 106 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 368 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Waupaca - 10 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 4 cases (+2)

Winnebago - 83 cases (+11) (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 14 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 3 cases (-1**) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 49 cases (-1**) (8 deaths)

Menominee - 6 cases (+1)

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases

* Brown County Public Health reported 5 more deaths since Monday but 2 were too late to be included in the state report

** Michigan's reporting is more fluid as health investigators learn more about the residency and location of individual patients

Community testing

Brown County is expanding community testing for COVID-19 with an east-side testing site. Casa Alba, 314 S. Madison St., in downtown Green Bay will begin testing Wednesday, May 5. Testing is the same hours as the Resch Center testing site. You need to be experiencing at least one of the symptoms of COVID-19 and should be asked by a health care provider or your employer to get tested. Go online to stayhealthybc.com or call 211 to reserve a timeslot (related story).

Waushara County announced four drive-through COVID-19 testing eents. The first is next Tuesday, May 12, in Wild Rose. It's by appointment only. Call the county health department at (920) 787-6590. Anyone experiencing symptoms can also call their health care provider and ask to be tested (related story).

Hospital readiness

New data reported by the Departent of Health Services show positive cases involving health care workers are on the decline.

DHS is surveying hospitals to determine whether 95% are able to test every symptomatic staff member with a role of treating patients and that 95% can treat all patients who come in without needing to go into crisis response mode.

Regional comparison

Illinois: 63,840 cases; 2,662 deaths

Iowa: 9,703 cases; 188 deaths

Michigan: 43,950 cases; 4,135 deaths

Minnesota: 7,234 cases; 428 deaths

Wisconsin: 8,236 cases; 340 deaths

Source: State health department websites; data current for May 4, 2020

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

