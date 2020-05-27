Wisconsin reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 599 new cases

Wisconsin saw its coronavirus reporting numbers rise in every category Wednesday, for better and for worse.

The state reported 22 more COVID-19 patients' deaths since its report Tuesday afternoon. The state never reported so many COVID-19 deaths in one day. That brings the state's death toll to 539.

After days of declining new case numbers, the state identified 599 more patients with the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 16,462 cases since early February. That also is the largest one-day increase in the state's reporting, and only the third time the state identified more than 500 patients in a day.

Milwaukee and Racine counties accounted for the bulk of new patients identified, with 231 and 184 new cases, respectively, but half of Wisconsin's 72 counties saw new, positive test results since Tuesday (county-by-county numbers are listed below).

That may be attributed to increased testing. Positive results were 5.8% of the 10,330 test results. That's the first time the state received more than 10,000 test results in a 24-hour period. After days of decline, that was a jump of 2.2 percentage points from Tuesday but is still in line with the percentage of positive results over the past month.

The state's public and private lab partners are capable of processing more than 14,000 coronavirus tests daily.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 also saw a sharp rise, with 49 more patients admitted since Tuesday's report. There are now 419 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 139 in intensive care.

A total 2,411 of the state's coronavirus patients, or 15%, were hospitalized at some point during their treatment.

Sixty-percent of identified coronavirus patients are now considered recovered -- another increase from Tuesday. "Recovered" is defined as surviving 30 days since they started showing symptoms or tested positive, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation is medically documented.

Eleven percent of people identified as being infected with the coronavirus -- the virus that causes COVID-19 -- are health care workers.

County case numbers

Counties with increased cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 12 cases (+2)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,285 cases (+36) (33 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 74 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 54 cases

Clark - 29 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 40 cases (+2) (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 652 cases (+22) (27 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 166 cases (+4) (1 death)

Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases

Dunn - 24 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 99 cases

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 185 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Forest - 24 cases (+12)

Grant - 89 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Green - 58 cases (+3)

Green Lake - 16 cases (+1)

Iowa - 12 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 14 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 92 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,033 cases (+25) (24 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee - 33 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 51 cases

Lafayette - 25 cases

Langlade - 2 cases

Lincoln - 5 cases

Manitowoc - 32 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marathon - 43 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 32 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 6,748 cases (+231) (282 deaths) (+6)

Monroe - 16 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 35 cases (+1)

Oneida - 8 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 198 cases (+2) (8 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 144 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 43 cases

Polk - 17 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 10 cases

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,579 cases (+184) (28 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 588 cases (+5) (18 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 5 cases (+1)

Sauk - 78 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 7 cases

Shawano - 41 cases (+3)

Sheboygan - 83 cases (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 71 cases (+1)

Taylor - 1 case

Trempealeau - 22 cases (+1)

Vernon - 19 cases (+2)

Vilas - 6 cases

Walworth - 363 cases (+12) (16 deaths) (+3)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 212 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 593 cases (+15) (28 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca - 27 cases (+1) (1 death)

Waushara - 8 cases

Winnebago - 199 cases (+8) (3 deaths) (+2)

Wood - 9 cases (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 4 cases (+2)

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 54 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

