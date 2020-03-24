Wisconsin receives funds from U.S. Health and Human Services to fight pandemic

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is helping the state of Wisconsin fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The department, through the resources and services administration, is giving more than one million dollars to 16 health centers in the state.

Officials with the HHS say this comes from the coronavirus preparedness supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed by President Trump two weeks ago.

WBAY has been told health centers are able to use the money for screening and testing needs, as well as to get medical supplies and boost telehealth capacity in response to the virus outbreak.

The HHS says this award money supports health centers across the country in their emergency planning and response efforts, and is meant to help give centers flexibility to meet the ever changing needs from the coronavirus.

In addition, Wisconsin has also received a grant from the department for more than $4.3 million to help communities provide meals for older adults.