Wisconsin receives donation of PPE from Chinese province

Governor Tony Evers announced Sunday the State of Wisconsin has received a donation of procedural masks and medical outfits from the sister state of Heilongjiang Province in China.

Evers said the state will receive 10,000 masks and 1,000 medical outfits from the province.

The sister state relationship with the province, which is located in northeast China, was first established in 1982 with the help of the Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), UW-River Falls, the UW System and the U.S. Consulate in Shenyang.

We’re all in this together, not only here, but across the globe. Our sister state of Heilongjiang worked with several state agencies and higher education and nonprofit institutions to bring needed #PPE supplies to Wisconsin for our frontline workers. Thank you, Heilongjiang! pic.twitter.com/yYMfIVDXjD — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 3, 2020

Carolyn Brady, the International Partnership and Outreach Programs Coordinator for UW-River Falls, reached out to the Foreign Affairs Office in Harbin, the capital of the province, in order to find out if Heilongjiang had any masks available after hearing the abut the state's need for PPE.

After reaching out, Governor Wang Xiankui of Heilongjiang helped create the donation, which was brought to the state through the DATCP, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.(WEDC), and the Wisconsin Technical College System Foundation, who received the goods and then donated them to the state.

Evers' office says the donation eliminates the need for duty payments.

UW-River Falls, which has partnered with the state's DATCP regarding international efforts such as including trips to China in order to promote the state's dairy industry, is currently piloting a Chinese language program for early learners in collaboration with the Heilongjiang Provincial Government, as well as the River Falls School District.

Any companies, educational facilities or organizations who have PPE supplies or other resources who would like to donate goods to be used in the state's response can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019