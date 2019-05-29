Wisconsin raids church accused of giving pot to members

Wisconsin authorities say they raided a self-styled Rastafarian church in Madison that claimed marijuana was a "sacrament" they gave its members in exchange for donations.

Madison police said the Dane County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday morning raided the Lion of Judah House of Rastafari, which has been open since March. The church was started by Madison natives Jesse Schworck, 39, and Dylan Paul Bangert, 23. Both were detained but it was unclear if they were facing any charges yet or if either had an attorney representing them.

Schworck told the Capital Times on Tuesday the church gave marijuana and edibles laced with THC to members in exchange for a "donation." Schworck says church membership is around 20,000.

Police did not say how much marijuana, if any, they took from the church.

___

Information from: The Capital Times, http://www.madison.com/tct

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)