Wisconsin pro athletes react to Kobe Bryant death

From Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams, Wisconsin professional athletes are mourning NBA great Kobe Bryant.

Green Bay Packers QB Rodgers took to Instagram to share his experience with the Lakers legend who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

The crash also claimed the life of Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa Altobelli also died.

"So many of us have our 'Kobe' story; an inspirational moment, play, game or tale of his work ethic, that inspired us to dig deeper, work harder, train longer, or trust ourselves at a new level in a clutch moment. That was that #mambamentality and we are all grateful for your inspiration. #824"

Packers WR Davante Adams paid tribute to Kobe during a touchdown celebration in the Pro Bowl. He flashed two fingers and four fingers to represent Bryant's No. 24.

"Kobe always meant something special to me," Adams said.

No. 17 tweeted "Rest in Paradise Mamba."

Rest in Paradise Mamba 🐍 https://t.co/BhEHxChjRv — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 26, 2020

LB Preston Smith also took part in a Pro Bowl group tribute to Bryant.

"Kobe always meant something special to me."@tae15adams & @TheRealZSmith both honored Kobe Bryant in the #ProBowl. pic.twitter.com/3qQkI3hVfX — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks released this statement:

"Kobe Bryant demonstrated an extraordinary passion for basketball and love for his family. His legendary impact on the game will continue forever and he will be terribly missed by the Bucks organization and basketball fans across the globe.

We are devastated and shocked by this tragedy and for the loss of his daughter, Gianna, and the others on board. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Bryant family, the Lakers and those who are affected."

Former Packers great Brett Favre tweeted, "Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family #RIPMamba"

Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba 🙏 ❤️ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020

Packers RB Aaron Jones tweeted "This can't be real I refuse to believe this."

This can’t be real I refuse to believe this 🙏🏾🐐 — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) January 26, 2020

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich tweeted "Prayers to the Bryant family. So sad, such a loss for the World."