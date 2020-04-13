Wisconsin primary election results to be released Monday

Results of Wisconsin's spring primary election will be released Monday, nearly one week after a contentious battle over in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says results will be available after 4 p.m. in accordance with a U.S. District Court ruling.

As of April 11, 1,092,302 absentee ballots had been returned. That's out of the 1,294,839 absentee ballots that were reported to be sent to voters. CLICK HERE to find out how the those numbers are reached.

Action 2 News will bring you the results as they come in Monday.

Absentee ballots had to be postmarked by April 7 and received by April 13 to be counted.

The presidential primary and Wisconsin Supreme Court are high profile statewide races on the ballot.

TROUBLES IN GREEN BAY

Action 2 News reported on Election Day how voters waited past midnight in Green Bay to cast a ballot. Polling locations were consolidated to West and East High Schools. The City of Green Bay did not accept help at the polling places from the Wisconsin National Guard.

Some voters say they requested an absentee ballot, but never got it in the mail, forcing them to stand in line due to increased public health procedures.

Green Bay Alderman Chris Wery is asking for the city council's support to have the Wisconsin Elections commission investigate Tuesday's election.

”They are an independent body, this is what they do. They will review and provide us information to evaluate and take corrective action regarding our short comings and assist us in creating an action plan to avoid future failures,” said Wery.

Mayor Eric Genrich said the city lost 95 percent of its poll workers in the days leading up to the election. He said city staff lacked confidence in the Wisconsin National Guard's training to help at the polls and found out after they made decisions to condense polling places that guards would be available.

“It was painful to watch, and I'm sure more painful to experience and I wish it would have never happened as it did. So, I take full responsibility for the decisions I made," said Mayor Genrich.

Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno told Action 2 News that Guard members were all trained in elections.

"The Wisconsin Election Commission trained all of the National Guard over the weekend. So they were all trained in elections. They just didn't have practical experience working in the polls," said Juno.

Juno also told us, "The failure yesterday was not because of COVID-19 because we had 1850 municipalities that successfully performed, all their elections went off with excellence. We had two that failed. (she is referring to the City of Milwaukee and City of Green Bay) That was not COVID 19 that was mismanagement of the election."

ABSENTEE BALLOT INVESTIGATION

The United States Postal Service is investigating claims of potential issues with absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

"We have been made aware of potential issues with absentee ballots in Wisconsin and are currently conducting an investigation into the claims. At this time we do not have additional information to provide on this issue. It is important to note that throughout every election cycle, the U.S. Postal Service works with state and local election officials to ensure the timely delivery of Election Mail. The United States Mail system serves as a secure, efficient and effective means for citizens and campaigns to participate in the electoral process, and the Postal Service is committed to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner," reads a statement from the USPS.

Wisconsin U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R) and Tammy Baldwin (D), sent a letter Thursday to Tammy Whitcomb, the Inspector General of the U.S. Postal Service, asking for an investigation of reports of irregularities involving absentee ballots for the election.

The letter cited the three tubs of absentee ballots from Appleton and Oshkosh that were found in the USPS's Milwaukee processing center after polls had closed Tuesday, as well as other instances in Milwaukee and Fox Point.

"The United States Postal Service (USPS) in short, had an outsized role in ensuring Wisconsinites could safely exercise the right to vote and participate in our democracy," the senators wrote. "Unfortunately, there have been numerous accounts from the state that USPS failed to fulfill that critical function for some voters."

COURT BATTLE RECAP

Gov. Tony Evers filed a last-minute executive order last Monday in attempt to delay the election, but decisions by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court allowed in-person voting to continue as scheduled.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Evers did not have the power to postpone the state’s presidential primary, striking down his order to move the election to June 9 over coronavirus outbreak fears.

The court's conservative majority ruled 4-2 that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own. Evers had previously admitted that he did not have the authority to postpone the election.

Several groups had filed lawsuits to delay the election. A federal judge last week refused to postpone the election, but did rule that absentee ballots could be counted through April 13. State Republicans asked the United States Supreme Court to intervene and stop the count extension.

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Republicans and blocked the plan to extend absentee voting until April 13.

The U.S. Supreme Court split 5-4, with the five Republican-appointed justices siding with the national and state party to overturn a lower court ruling that expanded absentee voting.

The WEC had raised concerns prior to the election about the possibility of a critical shortage in poll workers on election day.

More than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members were activated to to help at the polls.