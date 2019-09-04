Wisconsin native presumed dead in California boat fire

An Oostburg native is among those presumed dead after a dive boat fire in South California.

WBAY partner station WISN reports Kristy Finstad graduated from Oostburg High School in 1996.

Finstad owned Worldwide Diving Adventures based in Santa Cruz, California. Finstad's company had chartered the doomed vessel Conception for a scuba-diving trip over the Labor Day weekend, according to the SFGate.

WISN spoke with Oostburg High School Principal Scott Greupink. He remembers Finstad as an "exceptional young lady." CLICK HERE for WISN's interviews with those who knew Kristy Finstad.

"You follow it through the news and feel for the families. And when it's somebody that we know and love, it certainly hits very close to home," said Oostburg Superintendent Kevin Bruggink.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire on the diving vessel. At this time 34 people are confirmed dead.

The Conception left Santa Barbara on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 31. The mayday fire call came in Monday at 3:15 a.m CLICK HERE for more on the investigation.

Investigators will also be looking at the bunking arrangements. More than 30 people were sleeping in a below deck bunk room. Part of that investigation will determine if too many people were sleeping in one place and if they had enough exits.