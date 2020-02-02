Wisconsin man sentenced to prison for burning-bed attack

A northern Wisconsin man has been sentenced to more than 65 years behind bars for setting his former girlfriend's bed on fire as she slept in it.

Fifty-four-year-old Eugene Stumbaugh of Ashland was sentenced Thursday after a jury convicted him in November of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, arson and bail jumping.

The Ashland Daily Press reports Stumbaugh could have faced up to 104 years in prison.

Jurors in November took just 45 minutes to convict Stumbaugh of trying to kill his former girlfriend in July 2018.

The woman had recently broken up with Stumbaugh when he threw gasoline on her bed and set it afire, leaving her with burns on her upper torso.

