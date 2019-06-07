Wisconsin man runs Bataan Death March route to honor late father

Roy Plana set a goal for himself to run 25 marathons by 2025.

""I have 22 in the bank right now."

Plana is the son of a Bataan Death March survivor. In all of his years running, one run much longer than 26.2 miles stands out.

"My father at that time was in the Filipino Scout Army which was part of the U.S. Army," said Plana. "That's when they were captured. The Bataan Death March was to concentrate everyone in prisons."

During World War II, the Imperial Japanese Army forced an estimated 75,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war to walk 63 miles on their way to prison camps. Approximately 25,000 of those men died during the seven day journey known as the Bataan Death March.

In January, Plana flew to the Philippines and revisited the harrowing 63-mile journey his father marched in 1942.

"I've never run 63 miles. The farthest I've run in 26," he said. "So, that was a test for me to kind of follow his attitude toward life which was being positive no matter what the challenge is."

The seasoned runner faced his share of challenges along the way.

"It's not like U.S. marathons where they are all organized," said Plana. "You're actually running through communities in traffic with animals on the road, but I got a real feel for what it was like for him."

Despite the many reasons for him to give up, Plana persevered. "It was tough. I finished it in 16 and 3/4 hours, but it doesn't even compare. I have an appreciation of what he went through."

After months of rest, Plana will run in the Bellin 10K on Saturday, channeling his father's positive attitude once again.

"Tomorrow I plan to have fun," he said.