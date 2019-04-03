Wisconsin man dies in custody at Las Vegas detention center

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating why a Wisconsin man stopped breathing while he was being put in restraints at the Clark County detention center in Las Vegas.

Nicholas Farah, 36, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

According to LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank:

Farah was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest. He was combative and resisted officers at the jail, so they were putting him in a restraint chair, in which he could be strapped down with his arms behind him. Officers were holding Farah with his head between his knees for about 75 seconds while they fought to put his arms through holes in the back of the chair. A jail officer's video shows after a while of resisting, Farah stopped wriggling.

Once he was strapped in and the medical staff could approach Farah, they saw he wasn't breathing. Officers removed him from the chair, and EMTs began rendering aid, but Farah was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hank says Farah was brought into the jail on a "code 5," which advises jail staff a person is resisting officers. A code 5 requires the jail to activate cameras and have corrections staff meet the officers when they bring the subject into the facility.

Las Vegas Metropolitan officers arrested Farah for trespassing at a La Quinta Inn, where management reported a man was behaving strangely and kept calling for cabs then dismissing them when they came. Farah was warned he was trespassing, but he refused to leave and became combative when officers were putting him in the squad car.

Hank says Farah has a history of illicit drug use, including convictions for possession of LSD, THC, and illegally obtained prescription drugs, but it isn't known if Farah was using drugs the night of his death.

Investigators are waiting for a coroner's report to determine the cause of death.

Two jail sergeants and two jail officers involved are on administrative leave.



