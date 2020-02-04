Wisconsin lawmakers to propose raising the minimum wage to $15/hour

Democratic lawmakers are planning to introduce legislation to more than double the state’s current minimum wage.

Madison Representative Melissa Sargent says the state legislators will be joined by community advocates and other workers. They intend to roll out the plan late Tuesday morning during a news conference at the state capitol.

This isn’t the first time such legislation has been introduced. A similar bill was proposed last year, but never made it to Gov. Tony Evers desk.

Twenty-four states will see their minimum wage go up in 2020, including 20 where the higher rate went into effect in January. Four other states will raise theirs at some point this year.

Some business in Wisconsin are already raising their base pay in order to attract workers. Less than two weeks ago, American Family raised its lowest level to $20 and the University of Wisconsin – Madison has also announced it would start workers at $15/hour.

